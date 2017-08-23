Blue Angel Sneaks Up On Chicago BeachGoers With Surprise Flyby

This is a short video of a Blue Angel blasting past unsuspecting attendees of Chicago's 59th annual Air and Water Show. Apparently one of the Blue Angels snuck up from behind for a low flyby to shock and awe the crowd. I probably would have pissed myself. "You're always pissing yourself." That's because my dad would never stop on long car trips and my holding it muscles are all stretched out and weak now. "Seriously?" That's what my doctor said. "Who's your doctor?" My primary care physician? WebMD.

Keep going for the video.



Thanks to Alan, who never asks permission to buzz the tower.