Beautiful Timelapse Of A Garden Orb Spider Spinning Her Web

This is a timelapse video captured by BBC Earth of a garden orb spider weaving her web. Such craftsmanship! I can't believe spiders are even capable of producing such fine quality work. Like, how do you construct something so perfect without being able to view it from a distance to make sure you're doing it right? Because one time I tried to build a treehouse but when I was finally finished and stepped away to get a look at my handiwork I realized, no, that's definitely just a sandbox filled with rusty nails. My nephew said it was the worse birthday ever (I also forgot to pick up his cake or invite anyone).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees whether you like them or not, we should still hire a bunch of spiders to weave expensive rugs that we can sell to rich people.