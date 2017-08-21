Battle Ready: Shots Of A Chameleon Wieldling Tiny Weapons

August 21, 2017

chameleon-with-weapons-1.jpg

These are several shots of 2-year old Olive the chameleon wielding tiny weapons. In owner Emma Ward's own words while I try to teach my dog how to wield a bow and arrow without accidentally shooting me in the ass while my back is turned. *ahem* Margaret -- that WAS an accident, right?

"Knowing she likes to grasp anything that goes in her hands, I thought Lego swords and Evangelion weapons would be an interesting idea," Ward told Chron.com. She got the nearly 2-year-old Olive in April 2016 from a reptile exhibition in Detroit, and they have been best friends ever since.

Great, so not only are chameleons masters of camouflage, but they can also wield weapons now. Obviously, it's only a matter of time before some evil villain employs an army of weaponized chameleons to do his bidding for him. And on that day THE WORLD WILL BE MINE -- MWAHAHAHAHA! "Because you are that evil villain?" That's what I was insinuating, yes.

Keep going for a couple more shots as well as somebody else's flying squirrel holding some weapons and somebody else's teensy chameleon holding a gun because you should never have to go into battle yourself (unless it's a duel, in which case teaming up is generally frowned upon).

chameleon-with-weapons-2.jpg

chameleon-with-weapons-3.jpg

chameleon-with-weapons-4.jpg

chameleon-with-weapons-5.jpg

chameleons-6-with-weapon.jpg

chameleon-with-weapons-7.jpg

chameleon-with-weapons-8.jpg

Thanks to Antony, who agrees it may not be Dino-Riders, but it's a step in the right direction.

  • Meh

    Those are pretty cute. All they lack is chainmail.

    Also plus one for the old school lego sword in first pic.

    The grey plastic ones appear to be warhammer or something like that.

