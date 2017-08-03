Awww: Aquarium Fish Can't Get Enough Playing With Human

This is a video of Youtuber Bon Shaw's very affectionate Blood Parrot Cichlid. Apparently the fish just wants to be petted nonstop. Reminds me of my dog, except she can't swim for shit or tell me where the entrance to the lost city of Atlantis is.

This little guy just loves to watch me wherever I am in the room, he'll do anything to get my attention. And when I look at him he flares out his gills and dances from side to side just hoping that I'll come over to play. If I drop food in the aquarium he'll ignore it and hope to play. I have to walk away to get him to go find the food which has floated away by then. That said, in another tank I have a second Blood Parrot Cichlid that loves me but doesn't want to be touched. It's like having one dog and one cat. You just have to love the differences.

So does that fish think it's a dog or what? Because my dog thinks she's a human. Or at least that's what she told me when I caught her on the kitchen table eating my Chipotle leftovers. "You shouldn't have had any Chipotle leftovers." I wasn't finished! I just had to make an emergency pit stop in the bathroom. "Too much information." It was like when you're running out of water with a Super Soaker.

