ATM Error: Please Insert Card As Shown

This is a very short video captured by Youtuber Jacob Villarreal who "just needed some lunch money" from the ATM when it started going haywire. He does his best to insert his card as shown, although I'm not sure whether he ended up getting any money. Personally, I wouldn't stick my card in an ATM that's malfunctioning because what if it says it gave you your money but it really didn't and the bank refuses to reimburse you, then what? "You'd have no choice but to rob that bank." Exactly, and my mom already said I couldn't borrow any more of her pantyhose.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who doesn't believe in banks and keeps all his money in jars buried in his backyard. *backtraces Luc's IP address* Treasure hunt!