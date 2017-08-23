ATM Error: Please Insert Card As Shown

August 23, 2017

This is a very short video captured by Youtuber Jacob Villarreal who "just needed some lunch money" from the ATM when it started going haywire. He does his best to insert his card as shown, although I'm not sure whether he ended up getting any money. Personally, I wouldn't stick my card in an ATM that's malfunctioning because what if it says it gave you your money but it really didn't and the bank refuses to reimburse you, then what? "You'd have no choice but to rob that bank." Exactly, and my mom already said I couldn't borrow any more of her pantyhose.

Thanks to Luc, who doesn't believe in banks and keeps all his money in jars buried in his backyard. *backtraces Luc's IP address* Treasure hunt!

  • aquarius7373

    Why is everything on geekologie now 3-150 days late? The fact I still visit is a testament to my own boredom at times...

  • Gingerbread

    I just wanted to draw 20$, but ended up having a stroke.

  • Wow.

    Nightmare fuel.

  • Jason Christopher

    This cracks me up every single time.

  • MustacheHam

    Same here.

