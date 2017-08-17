Aspiring Ninja Child Attempts To Turn Off His Parents' Home Security Camera To Party

This is a short video of one of Jeremy Gabrysch's sons ninja-crawling through the living room to turn off one of his home's Nest home security cameras. Apparently he and the other children had been sneaking out to party in the living room after bedtime but were repeatedly busted by the camera. So this aspiring silent assassin decided to sneak in and turn the camera off one afternoon with his ninja skills. While he does manage to turn the camera off, he does not do a very good job of doing it undetected. I give him 1 out of 5 ninja swords (sans wooden display stand) for his effort, which, if this had been a real ninja operation, would have almost certainly resulted in death. I'm not sure what ninja school he graduated from, but I suspect it's unaccredited. I'm also guessing didn't have any smoke bombs left. Personally, I would have destroyed the camera from just out of frame with a ninja star, but that's just me and I'm in your kitchen making pancakes right now and you don't even know it.

Keep going for the video.

