Arya Stark And Brienne Of Tarth's Lightsaber Battle

August 14, 2017

game-of-thrones-lightsaber-battle.jpg

This is a video edited by Youtuber Omid G to make the Game Of Thrones Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth sword battle into a lightsaber one. This is the internet, after all. And what is the internet if not lightsaber videos and bootleg boner pills that I'm pretty sure gave me an irregular heartbeat. Feel my chest. "Yeah you should probably stop taking those." Never, they work magic on my junk.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M and Mark V, who agree lightsabers make everything better (except Luke Skywalker's hand).

