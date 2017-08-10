Archer Skewers Two Bottle Swinging In Opposite Directions With One Arrow
This is a brief video of
Robin Hood some dude in a neon shirt hitting two plastic soda bottles swinging in opposite directions with a single arrow. I was confused why they stopped swinging when he hits them before I realized there's probably a target right behind them. Or a guy with an apple on his head who's dying right now. That said, I could totally do this. Sure it might take hours of trying, but I could do it. Besides, who said this was this guy's first try? Because I guarantee it wasn't. Just remember: behind every trick shot video on Youtube there's 40 hours of unused footage.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to ShitDontFly, who's clearly never hit the fan before.
