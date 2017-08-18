Another Day, Another Lost Wedding Ring Found With A Carrot Growing Through It

This is a shot of 84-year old Mary Grams' diamond wedding ring, which she lost while weeding her Alberta, Canada garden back in 2004 and covered it up by buying a similar ring and wearing it ever since. Thirteen years later and her daughter-in-law pulls it out of the ground attached to a vegetable, adding an additional full carat to the diamond's total weight (Wocka wocka wocka!). How about that? (Previously: the same thing happening to an 82-year old man in Germany) So class -- what's the lesson we learned here today? "Always take your jewelry off before working in the garden." Oh that's good -- that's REALLY good. I was going to say only grow potatoes, but I like yours even better. Only slightly though, just for the record.

Keep going for a video news report.

Thanks to Allyson S, who just picked through her neighbor's entire garden hoping to find jewelry.