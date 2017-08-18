Another Day, Another Lost Wedding Ring Found With A Carrot Growing Through It

August 18, 2017

bonus-carat-ring.jpg

This is a shot of 84-year old Mary Grams' diamond wedding ring, which she lost while weeding her Alberta, Canada garden back in 2004 and covered it up by buying a similar ring and wearing it ever since. Thirteen years later and her daughter-in-law pulls it out of the ground attached to a vegetable, adding an additional full carat to the diamond's total weight (Wocka wocka wocka!). How about that? (Previously: the same thing happening to an 82-year old man in Germany) So class -- what's the lesson we learned here today? "Always take your jewelry off before working in the garden." Oh that's good -- that's REALLY good. I was going to say only grow potatoes, but I like yours even better. Only slightly though, just for the record.

Keep going for a video news report.

Thanks to Allyson S, who just picked through her neighbor's entire garden hoping to find jewelry.

  • Jenness

    "Well screw me, I found my ring on a carrot!" *surreptitiously looks around and when the coast is clear does you-know-what with the carrot*

    Heeeeeeee *cracks up* I can't help it - I have so many awful, awful filthy jokes about this in my head now. hahahahahahah

  • MustacheHam

    hmm...so rings apparently grow carrots if you bury them.

    Just pulling your leg, folks.

  • Bling Nye

    Oh those octogenarians and their wacky gardening antics! https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Meh

    And people complain nature is ice cold bitch. Here's the evidence to the contrary. I say we're even.

