Animaniacs' 'Yakko's World' Song As Performed By 168 Movies
This is a video of characters from 168 different movies edited together to sing the geography learning song 'Yakko's World' from Animaniacs. I also included the original (with lyrics) for reference. Do you know where all the world's countries are now? Good, me too. Although I always thought they were called counties. I tried out for Jeopardy once but Alex Trebek told me I might be the stupidest person he's ever met. I told him the stupidest person I've ever met is his face without the mustache even though I didn't mean it, he really is handsome either way.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to Jackie, who wasn't sure if I'd post the video like I don't live for this stuff.
