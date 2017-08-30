Amateur Hour: Russian Tank Spins Out At Intersection, Smacks Car

August 30, 2017

russian-tank-accident.jpg

This is a short video from Russia of a tank spinning out of control while making a right turn at an intersection and smacking an SUV. Now I'm not saying that tank operator should have their tank driving license revoked, but only because I doubt they ever had one in the first place. I like how they give the car a wave before making a run for it -- reminds me a lot of myself playing Grand Theft Auto. Except without my girlfriend yelling in the background to "Take the pizza out of the oven" and eventually, "The kitchen is on fire."

Keep going for the video while I call Hertz to see if they rent tanks.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees if that tank really hated that SUV so much, they should have blasted it with their cannon instead.

  • Shh Private

    Not sure, but I don't think that is a tank.

  • Draco Basileus

    Tanks a lot!

  • Bling Nye

    Fast and Furious: Tokyo Moscow Drift

  • Man, living in Russia must feel like living inside of an '80s action movie.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Especially with all the dashcams filming.

  • James Mcelroy

    If I lived there, I'd dashcam too.

  • Bling Nye

    Seems like you'd have to. Can you imagine trying to explain some of the shit that happens to your insurance carrier? Hahaha

