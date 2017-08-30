Amateur Hour: Russian Tank Spins Out At Intersection, Smacks Car

This is a short video from Russia of a tank spinning out of control while making a right turn at an intersection and smacking an SUV. Now I'm not saying that tank operator should have their tank driving license revoked, but only because I doubt they ever had one in the first place. I like how they give the car a wave before making a run for it -- reminds me a lot of myself playing Grand Theft Auto. Except without my girlfriend yelling in the background to "Take the pizza out of the oven" and eventually, "The kitchen is on fire."

Keep going for the video while I call Hertz to see if they rent tanks.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees if that tank really hated that SUV so much, they should have blasted it with their cannon instead.