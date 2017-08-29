A Taste Of Space: Ukraine Bakery's 'Galactic Eclairs'

These are the galactic eclairs baked and decorated by Ukrainian pastry shop Musse Confectionery. Each looks like it has a little galaxy on top. It's not a real galaxy though, it's mostly sugar and food coloring. Still, there's no question that these galactic eclairs are *putting on cool guy shades* out of-- "This world?" What? No, I was going to say out of bounds, but that's not bad either.

Keep going for a handful more very similar looking shots.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees everything is just stardust anyways.