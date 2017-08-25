A Beautiful Compilation Of Buildings Being Demolished

August 25, 2017

demolition-compilation.jpg

This is a compilation video of various buildings being demolished across the globe. It was very satisfying. Perhaps even more so than a king-size Snickers bar, which is very satisfying, especially if you eat two back to back. You know I originally got a job in demolition but was fired after my first assignment for blowing up the wrong building. "You destroyed the entire city!" That TNT is no joke, I'd only worked with fireworks before.

Keep going for the video while I demo one of my roommate's favorite LEGO builds.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees when in doubt, double the amount of explosives.

Smooth: Speeding Boaters Almost Hit Kayaker, Veer Onto Land To Avoid Collision

Previous Story

Game Of Thrones Theme Performed On A Traditional Korean Gayageum

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blowing things up, breaking things, buildings, burn it to the ground, compilation, destroying things, glory glory hallelujah!, having a great time, knock it to the ground, knocking things over, man i miss doing demo work that was something i was good at, more -- i want more, now that's what i'm talking about, timber!, video
Previous Post
Next Post