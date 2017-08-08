500-Lb Man's Bucket List Dream Of Riding The Water Slide Jump At Gathering Of The Juggalos

This is a slow motion video of Juggalo and entertainer Big L.A. fulfilling his bucket list dream of riding the water slide jump at The Gathering Of The Juggalos. I particularly liked how his sunglasses launched perfectly off his face when he hit the water. Now I'm not saying this should be an Olympic sport, but it is now, and Big LA just won the gold. Plus a year's supply of Faygo.

Keep going for the inspiring video.

Thanks to Dave L, who would have done a barrel roll. Yeah? Well I would have done two barrel rolls, so there. "This isn't a contest." I CAN PEE FURTHER THAN YOU.