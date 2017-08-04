4K Video Footage Of A Total Solar Eclipse

Don't live in the central U.S. and are gonna miss the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st? Don't fret, child, Scott Stevenson is here with a video of an ultra HD total solar eclipse shot near Cairns, Australia back in November, 2012. That way you can lie and tell everyone you saw the one that's coming up and it was cool (just make sure not to say anything until after it's happened or they'll know you're lying). Me? God willing, I'll be watching the solar eclipse from the safety and comfort of the surface of the sun, where it's sadly way more relaxing and sane than life on earth right now.

Keep going for the video, but remember to HD the HD as high as your device will let you.

Thanks to Scott, for inspiring me to stare at the sun today until it felt like my brain was going to melt, which it might have.