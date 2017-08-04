4K Video Footage Of A Total Solar Eclipse

August 15, 2017

total-solar-eclipse.jpg

Don't live in the central U.S. and are gonna miss the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st? Don't fret, child, Scott Stevenson is here with a video of an ultra HD total solar eclipse shot near Cairns, Australia back in November, 2012. That way you can lie and tell everyone you saw the one that's coming up and it was cool (just make sure not to say anything until after it's happened or they'll know you're lying). Me? God willing, I'll be watching the solar eclipse from the safety and comfort of the surface of the sun, where it's sadly way more relaxing and sane than life on earth right now.

Keep going for the video, but remember to HD the HD as high as your device will let you.

Thanks to Scott, for inspiring me to stare at the sun today until it felt like my brain was going to melt, which it might have.

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Performed With A Single Note

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: 4k, a total eclipse of the heart, and that lucky old sun has nothing to do but roll around heaven all day, eclipse, high definition, holy shit the sun went out everybody panic i bet it was those solar panels stealing all its light!, neato, so that's what that looks like, solar system, sun, the sun, ultra hd, video, video
Previous Post