$4.8 Million: The World's Most Expensive Dress Bought At Auction (Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Happy Birthday Mr. President One)

After purchasing the dress at auction for a purse-emptying $4.8 million, the Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum in San Francisco now has Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress on display. The dress, worn by Marilyn for JFK's 45th birthday, is considered one of the most iconic pieces of clothing of the past 100 years, although I think the dress she wore in The Seven Year Itch is even more iconic (which sold for $4.6 million in 2011), along with Dorothy's ruby slippers from The Wizard Of Oz. But what do I know? I'm just an idiot on the internet with opinions.

The shimmering dress happens to be the most famous item of clothing from the twentieth century and is rightly said to "hold significance of Marilyn, JFK and American politics."

Marilyn's costume is also a revered piece of fashion as it comes embellished with 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones in a classic nude shade.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "We should plan to steal it." Plan? Nooooo, we don't need to plan -- we just need to go take it. This is a Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum we're talking about here, not Fort Knox. I already spotted the two security cameras they have on the dress in the top photo. The room has a drop ceiling for crying out loud. I might just put it on and wear the dress out of the museum.

