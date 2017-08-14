106 Year Old 'Edible' Fruitcake Discovered In Antarctica

This is the 106-year old fruitcake discovered in Cape Adare, Antarctica. The cake was found in the oldest hut on the continent and, according to the scientists who found it, "looked and smelled edible." Of course everything is edible if it fits in your mouth.

Conservators believe British explorer Capt. Robert Falcon Scott probably brought the cake, made by the British biscuit company Huntley & Palmers, to Antarctica during their ill-fated 1910-1913 Terra Nova expedition.

So -- who wants a piece? I'd probably try it. Although I eat rocks at the playground when my mom isn't looking, so take that with a grain of salt. And a handful of sticks and mud, which I also eat.

