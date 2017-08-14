106 Year Old 'Edible' Fruitcake Discovered In Antarctica

August 14, 2017

old-fruitcake.jpg

This is the 106-year old fruitcake discovered in Cape Adare, Antarctica. The cake was found in the oldest hut on the continent and, according to the scientists who found it, "looked and smelled edible." Of course everything is edible if it fits in your mouth.

Conservators believe British explorer Capt. Robert Falcon Scott probably brought the cake, made by the British biscuit company Huntley & Palmers, to Antarctica during their ill-fated 1910-1913 Terra Nova expedition.

So -- who wants a piece? I'd probably try it. Although I eat rocks at the playground when my mom isn't looking, so take that with a grain of salt. And a handful of sticks and mud, which I also eat.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who hopes they auction the cake on eBay so we have the chance to try it.

Rocket League In Real Life: Car Soccer With Excavator Goalies

Previous Story

Stretch Armstrong Dolls Vs Industrial Shredder

Next Story
  • Beard

    gotta get steve1989 on that.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I think the most amazing thing about this story is that someone actually found a fruitcake, that was actually edible...

  • dougfunnay

    they should feed it to someone 106 years old and see what happens
    maybe all the dense chewy bitter over sweetness cancels out

  • Xockszky

    I've heard of even older fruitcake that's still edible. It's preserved with alcohol and sugar and whatnot. I think there's also edible butter in Antarctica that's just as old.

  • dougfunnay

    ive heard of honey found in a 5,500 year old tomb thats still edible

  • I'd take a bite.

    Not every day you can say you've eaten something from before the friggin Titanic sank.

  • dougfunnay

    you can if your an antarctic explorer!
    probably all kinds of frozen goodies out there
    you could probably eat a mammoth!

    they need to make commercials and recruit like the navy!

  • I'am freelancing on internet, completing normal jobs that only needs from you desktop computer or alternatively laptop computer and additionally internet service accessibility and so I couldn't be more happy... 6 months have passed by since i initiated this and i obtained so far in whole 36,000 bucks... Basically i make money about 80 bucks each hour and work for 3 to 4 h on daily basis.And appreciable point about this work is that you are able to choose when to do the job yourself and also for how long and you are compensated in the end of every week.>>>> http://www.wzurl.me/IkG1rw

  • Doog

    Your Mom's a 106-year old 'edible' fruitcake.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: antarctica, apocalypse ready, cold, eating things, food, i can't believe the penguins didn't eat it, interesting, just like grandma used to make!, old, seconds please!, twinkies, what are you waiting for -- eat it and chase it with a glass of sixty year old milk
Previous Post
Next Post