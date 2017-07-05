Yum: Crushing McDonald's Hamburgers With A Hydraulic Press

Presumably to celebrate gluttony or wastefulness, this is a video from the Hydraulic Press Channel of a variety of McDonald's sandwiches getting SQUISHED TO THE MAX. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that a squished McDonald's hamburger patty looks the same as I imagine it did before it was formed, which is also the same as it looks after you've digested one. Science! "I'm not so sure that's science." Please, everything is science. Except this *performs detachable thumb trick* that's pure magic.

Keep going for the video.

