You Monster: Woman Goes In For Cataract Surgery, Doctors Find 27 Contacts In Eye

July 17, 2017

contacts-in-eye-1.jpg

A 67-year old lady in England recently went to the hospital for routine cataract surgery when her doctors found 27 contacts in one of her eyes. Seventeen of them were stuck together in a single clump, and the other ten were floating around loose, all behind her upper eyelid. Some more info while I puke my brains out and make myself promise to only wear glasses from now on:

As reported in the British Medical Journal, the unnamed patient was unaware that the contact lenses were missing. Incredibly, the 27 lost lenses, which had drifted behind her upper eyelid, weren't causing her any serious distress. She figured her dry eyes and periodic discomfort were just a product of old age.


"None of us have ever seen this before," noted surgeon Rupal Marjaria, who filed the BMJ report, in Optometry Today. "It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together. We were really surprised that the patient didn't notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there."

Apparently the woman has worn disposable monthly contacts for over 35 years, but failed to actually dispose of 27 of them. And how were there 27 in one eye but none in the other? The woman admits to having not "visited her optometrist in quite some time," which makes me wonder just how the hell she was getting contacts without a prescription (mine only lasts a year). Maybe she had stockpiled them? Whatever the case, I'm going to take my contacts out right now to give my eyes a break and crash my car on the way home.

Keep going for a disgusting shot of all the contacts separated from one another.

contacts-in-eye-2.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who's worlds better than being eyeless.

  • sizzlepants

    Two things

    1 - Disposable contact lenses can last a lot longer than specified on the package WITH PROPER CARE AND CLEANING.

    2 - Not all cleaning solutions are the same. If you're using disposable lenses (and as a result don't use the tablet cleaners to remove protein buildup and disinfect the lens) then make absolutely certain the multi-purpose solution you use for daily cleaning (don't be gross) has a disinfecting agent. Especially if you're trying to save a couple of dollars with a cheaper / generic brand.

    I learned #2 the hard way back in the day when I ended up with a pseudomonas infection in my right eye and had to spend like 10 days in the hospital to keep it from rotting out of my skull. I've since gone back to wearing glasses hahaha.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I had "uveitis" (which is an inflammation of the uvea layer including the iris). That was quite possibly the most pain I can imagine. It was unbelievably painful to go from a dark room to a slightly less dark room. I had to wear tinted lenses and the treatment involved dilating drops for around two months. I also had to take steroid drops for almost four years as well.

    It was very bad. I smoked tons of weed in college and a few years ago asked my eye doctor if contacts were possible. He said "yeah, I don't see why not. You haven't taken drops in how long? Sure. Go for it."

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    why did she keep putting more in???

  • Draco Basileus

    Humans shouldn't be allowed to touch anything anymore. Like me and this keyboard I'm typing on...

  • Jenness

    Gahhhhh How did her eye not crust over like this? https://media.giphy.com/med...

