You Did It Wrong: Super Truck Race Truck Hits Ramp Sideways, Crashes Hard

July 20, 2017

This is a video from a Toyota Grand Prix Stadium Super Truck race in Long Beach, California of a truck hitting a ramp sideways and crashing into a fence and almost smacking another truck. Thankfully, the driver walked away unharmed thanks to the vehicle's roll-cage. Hopefully he learned that in the future he should not hit ramps while traveling sideways. Unless you're trying to do a barrel-roll, which I can respect. Remember: it's not always the first person to cross the finish line who wins the race, it's the person with the most flair who wins the hearts of the spectators. "No, it's the finish line thing." Well that's bullshit and they should change it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jimminy, who agrees winning a trophy is nothing compared to winning the hearts of your fans.

It Happens: Drunk Guy At ATM Gets A Face Full Of Beer

Previous Story

Florida Man Calmly Shoots Out All The Tires Of AT&T Work Truck Parked In Front Of His House

Next Story
  • Frédéric Purenne

    Okay, I didn't thought I would that much entertained. Those jumps are awesome!

  • Perpetual Pizza

    Does crowd entirely consist of ancient Romans or something?

  • Bling Nye

    Rednecks.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: crashing into things, driving around having the time of your life, flair, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spread my win-- wait i don't have wings i'm a truck what the hell am i doing put me back down jesus that was scary, i'm flying jack!, race, race car, style points, vroom vroom
Previous Post
Next Post