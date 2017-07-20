You Did It Wrong: Super Truck Race Truck Hits Ramp Sideways, Crashes Hard

This is a video from a Toyota Grand Prix Stadium Super Truck race in Long Beach, California of a truck hitting a ramp sideways and crashing into a fence and almost smacking another truck. Thankfully, the driver walked away unharmed thanks to the vehicle's roll-cage. Hopefully he learned that in the future he should not hit ramps while traveling sideways. Unless you're trying to do a barrel-roll, which I can respect. Remember: it's not always the first person to cross the finish line who wins the race, it's the person with the most flair who wins the hearts of the spectators. "No, it's the finish line thing." Well that's bullshit and they should change it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jimminy, who agrees winning a trophy is nothing compared to winning the hearts of your fans.