Yeehaw!: Firefighter Competing In Fire Hose Rodeo

Taking a page from the Jackass playbook, this is a video of a group of firefighters in Belcourt, North Dakota holding a fire hose rodeo. Turnout doesn't appear to be that good, presumably because they forgot to print out fliers. Still, that does look like a great way to have fun, doesn't it? It also looks like a great way for my grandmother's house in Belcourt, North Dakota to burn to the ground and there not be anybody around to stop it. I hope it was worth it, hunks.

Keep going for the video as well as the one from Jackass Number Two for reference.

Thanks to Fan, who agrees there should have been way more rodeo clowns to work the crowd.