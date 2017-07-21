Yeah, Maybe Don't Try Live Reporting In Front Of A Helicopter

This is a video of a local news reporter reporting on some area fires in front of the river that two firefighting helicopters are using to scoop buckets of water from. Things go pretty much exactly how I'm assuming everyone except this reporter and her cameraman would expect. Or maybe she was secretly hoping to find a backdoor into Oz. I would have done the same thing if I thought I stood a chance of meeting the Wonderful Wizard. I know better though. "Because he's not real?" What? No, because the Lollypop Guild had him assassinated.

Keep going for the video, but keep your speakers in check.

Thanks to TA, who agrees that is not how you win a Pulitzer.