WTF Was That?: Ultra Trippy Rick And Morty Promo Vid

July 17, 2017

trippy-rick-and-morty-promo.jpg

This is 'Exquisite Corpse' a trippy Rick And Morty promo video featuring like a thousand different styles of animation. Or at least ten or twenty. I don't know, counting is lame. Unless you're counting money or gold bars. Or how many days you have off for vacation and the number isn't depressingly low. And blessings -- you gotta count your blessings. I guess counting is kinda cool after all. "How many fingers am I holding up?" Just the middle ones. "Eat shit and die!" Your words hurt me.

Keep going for the video, but be prepared to be unprepared for what's happening (people climbing out of other people's butts, ritual sacrifice, etc).

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I'm going into withdrawals

  • Ollie Williams

    Anyone know the song?

  • Geekologie

    Per Youtube:

    Music: "Thursday in the Danger Room (instrumental version)" from the album "RTJ3" by Run The Jewels.

  • Ollie Williams

    This is why I love you.

  • Geekologie

    The only reason?

  • Ollie Williams

    None of your business.

  • GeneralDisorder

    We all know the sex is good.

  • Draco Basileus

    So, I'm guessing the thing he dropped at the beginning was acid.

  • Geekologie

    at least that's what they say at the end of the video

  • Draco Basileus

    Crap, posted comment before I got to the end. I feel dumb...

  • Geekologie

    you're not dumb you're a great guesser!

