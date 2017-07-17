WTF Was That?: Ultra Trippy Rick And Morty Promo Vid

This is 'Exquisite Corpse' a trippy Rick And Morty promo video featuring like a thousand different styles of animation. Or at least ten or twenty. I don't know, counting is lame. Unless you're counting money or gold bars. Or how many days you have off for vacation and the number isn't depressingly low. And blessings -- you gotta count your blessings. I guess counting is kinda cool after all. "How many fingers am I holding up?" Just the middle ones. "Eat shit and die!" Your words hurt me.

Keep going for the video, but be prepared to be unprepared for what's happening (people climbing out of other people's butts, ritual sacrifice, etc).