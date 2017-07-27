WTF Was That?: Guy Balancing On Tower Of Pool Triangle Racks And Balls Trick Pool Shot

This is a gif (can anybody find the video?) of a pool player replacing one of the billiard balls on the bottom floor of an 18-story billiard rack-and-ball tower while a buddy balances on top of it. I have a lot of questions. Is it real? How did that guy get up there? How is this something somebody ever thought to try in the first place? How many times has King Kong up there fallen and hurt himself? Is this guy a magician? Does that pool hall have an arcade? I wanna play Skee-Ball for prize tickets. Speaking of -- can you remove one Chinese finger trap with another one? "You get one stuck on your penis again?" Just answer the question.

Thanks to Tostello, who agrees that is not how you play nine-ball.