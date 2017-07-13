WTF Was That?: An 18-Ton Land Mover Dancing On Two Wheels In Front Of A Crowd

July 13, 2017

Man, and I thought I was a dancing machine. This is a video from some sort of heavy machinery trade show (or a Transformer circus) of a 37,000 pound Lovol Heavy Industry Co. FL958G-II Wheel-Loader dancing and bouncing around on two wheels for the audience, while two dudes sing and a handful of women dance. You know it all makes perfect sense if you think about it and your brain is complete shit.

Thanks to Gary G, who likes the little fence they put up, like people would actually want to get any closer, or that it could stop an out of control 18-ton land mover.

  • *watches as my dancing non-skills are upstaged by a piece of heavy machinery, a single tear rolling down my cheek*

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Construction worker : "Hey check this out!"
    *makes front loader dance*
    Construction foreman : "Hey, cut it out!"
    Company owner : "FOREMAN! ... yeah look, let him have his fun. I have an idea for the upcoming promotion event..."

  • The_Wretched

    One slip and it's all the Korean tartar you could want.

  • Draco Basileus

    I'm no safety inspector, but those tires don't seem to be properly inflated.

  • Bling Nye

    The rated load for those tires is 5000 kg (11,023 lbs) so for the two tires, you have 22,046 lbs rated load; if the machine weighs 37,000 lbs, they're bearing almost 15,000 lbs more than what they're rated for.

  • Draco Basileus

    That seems like a load of...math.

  • deltari

    Is clearly visible the fence protecting people!!! nothing to worry about!

  • WhiteEagle2

    They should have had a naked girl serving sushi on her back, in the bucket of the dozer.

