WTF Was That?: A Compilation Of Real Arnold Schwarzenegger Vs Fake In Movies

Because this is the internet and the internet is here to destroy our minds, this is a short compilation video of real Arnold Schwarzenegger vs fake Arnold Schwarzenegger in movies. Does that make sense? Of course it doesn't, this is the internet. Could you imagine if the internet was your neighborhood? There's no way you would survive a day unless you just hung out at your friend Amazon's house and never went outside. Whatever you do, don't tell your parents you went to hang out with Geekologie when his folks weren't home.

Keep going for the video that inspired me to spend 20 minutes looking up pictures of Arnold's lovechild.