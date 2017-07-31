Woopsie: Stage Catches Fire, Turns Into Inferno At Barcelona Music Festival

July 31, 2017

This is a video of the result of a 'technical malfunction' in the stage's rigging at the recent Tomorrowland music festival in Barcelona, Spain. All 20,000 concert goers were evacuated due to the blaze, and nobody was seriously injured although twenty people were treated for "minor injuries or anxiety." Please, I have anxiety all the time but you don't see me seeking treatment for it. "Maybe you should." Maybe I should, the doctor's office makes me anxious though. I get lightheaded just thinking about it. I also get lightheaded thinking about all the undiagnosed health problems I probably have. Life is a wrestling match, and has me all twisted up like a pretzel. Wait -- are those MY balls?

  • jbspry

    I went to a Dead Kennedys concert in Wilmington California in the early 80s. It turned into a full-on riot, with police helicopters overhead and punks tearing the place to pieces, smashing out plate glass doors and pulling light fixtures from the ceiling.

    This would have been even cooler.

  • Paul

    Poor rich kids :P

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's shit like that prevents me from going to concerts. And also the loud noise and lots of people. You know, it's actually nothing to do with potential fires. It's more the fact I despise everything about concert environments. I hate crowds, people, bands, loud, dancing, myself... You know, I don't think I need to continue with this train of thought. You guys got the hang of it.

  • the Dude

    That's metal AF

  • Doog

    Someone took, "Let's burn this mother@#$%er down" a little too seriously.

  • Jenness

    Glad that no one was seriously injured.

