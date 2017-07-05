Woopsie: Firework Powered Model Plane Mishap
This is a very short video of somebody's genius uncle sending his firework powered model plane on its maiden AND spinster voyage. It only takes about a second of flying before he realizes this operation is not going to end how he was hoping (evidenced by the "OH NO -- OH NO!"). Unless he was hoping to terrify the neighbors by exploding a firework into the side of their house, in which case mission accomplished, let's bring our boys back home.
Keep going for the video of a pretty cool uncle in my opinion.
Thanks to WhiteApple, who's convinced this guy really thought that plane was going to fly straight down the street.
Read More: accidents, admittedly i was impressed with the quality of firework, da plane da plane!, fireworks, flying, holidays, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spread my wings and wait -- did you just jam a firework in my tail?, it happens, kaboom, plane, quick everybody back inside!, wait here i've got an idea!, woops, woopsie