Woopsie: Firework Powered Model Plane Mishap

This is a very short video of somebody's genius uncle sending his firework powered model plane on its maiden AND spinster voyage. It only takes about a second of flying before he realizes this operation is not going to end how he was hoping (evidenced by the "OH NO -- OH NO!"). Unless he was hoping to terrify the neighbors by exploding a firework into the side of their house, in which case mission accomplished, let's bring our boys back home.

Keep going for the video of a pretty cool uncle in my opinion.

Thanks to WhiteApple, who's convinced this guy really thought that plane was going to fly straight down the street.