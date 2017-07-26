Wonderful: Roombas Have Been Mapping Your House, May Sell Data To Google/Amazon/Apple

According to a recent statement made by iRobot CEO Colin Angle, the company may start selling the floor plans of people's homes as mapped by the company's Roombas. Ha, and you thought they were just there to clean. I warned you. "Did you though?" Well I meant to if I didn't. Which reminds me -- your mom called a couple weeks ago, said it was really important.

"There's an entire ecosystem of things and services that the smart home can deliver once you have a rich map of the home that the user has allowed to be shared," said Colin Angle, iRobot's boss.

That possibility has led to a shift in direction from the company technologically. While all of the housecleaning robots in its range are capable of navigating around a room, only the most advanced machines it makes do so by creating a mental map of the space; its dumber bots simply move almost randomly until they're pretty sure they've covered the whole area. Angle told Reuters that iRobot, which made Roomba compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in March, could reach a deal to sell its maps to one or more of the Big Three - Amazon, Apple and Google's Alphabet - in the next couple of years.

Obviously, people with privacy concerns aren't too thrilled about the whole idea. Particularly Batman, who has foolishly been employing a Roomba to clean the Batcave for years now.

