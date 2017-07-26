Wonderful: Roombas Have Been Mapping Your House, May Sell Data To Google/Amazon/Apple

July 26, 2017

roomba-floor-plans-for-sale.jpg

According to a recent statement made by iRobot CEO Colin Angle, the company may start selling the floor plans of people's homes as mapped by the company's Roombas. Ha, and you thought they were just there to clean. I warned you. "Did you though?" Well I meant to if I didn't. Which reminds me -- your mom called a couple weeks ago, said it was really important.

"There's an entire ecosystem of things and services that the smart home can deliver once you have a rich map of the home that the user has allowed to be shared," said Colin Angle, iRobot's boss.


That possibility has led to a shift in direction from the company technologically. While all of the housecleaning robots in its range are capable of navigating around a room, only the most advanced machines it makes do so by creating a mental map of the space; its dumber bots simply move almost randomly until they're pretty sure they've covered the whole area.

Angle told Reuters that iRobot, which made Roomba compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in March, could reach a deal to sell its maps to one or more of the Big Three - Amazon, Apple and Google's Alphabet - in the next couple of years.

Obviously, people with privacy concerns aren't too thrilled about the whole idea. Particularly Batman, who has foolishly been employing a Roomba to clean the Batcave for years now.

Thanks to my buddy D.j., who agrees if you live in a shoebox like I do, there's no need for a Roomba. I just need some of those hamster shavings to curl up in at night.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    Not too far into the future we'll be hearing about how thieves learned how to hack Roombas to get the layout of the house before they rob it. Now, time to teach lil Roomby not to talk to strangers.

  • BMan56

    Relax. This will make it easier for robot assassins to sneak into our bedrooms as we sleep and suffocate us with our pillows. It's a kindness really...

  • captaindash

    I'm okay with anything knowing anything about you.....if that's disclosed up front and you sign off on it. Pisses me off that Facebook knows my phone number even though I didn't give it to them. Thanks Facebook friends for installing those free apps to your smartphone that has my number in the contacts.

  • Daniel Generic

    Uh, just don't give your roomba wifi access.

  • Xockszky

    Sheer laziness comes at a price.

  • Jenness

    The whole illusion of privacy is a myth. Too bad it's illegal and punishable by fines and jail in most industrialized nations to go off the grid completely.

  • Draco Basileus

    The tech companies be like: "pff, we've already got that data 'cause we've been mapping EVERYTHING with the smartphones people carry around. Go back to preschool, iRobot"

