Woman's Insanely Fast Game Of Five-Finger Fillet
This is a video of The Samurider demonstrating her very impressive five-finger fillet skills (watch till the end -- she just gets faster and faster). Plus she sings the five-finger fillet song AND throws the knife into a board when she's finished. I'm going to be honest when I say I was nervous for her the whole time and couldn't help but instinctively rub the pencil lead still stuck in my ring finger from when I tried this as a kid.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees knife games are the best games besides games you make up and play with fireworks.
Read More: bleeding, body parts, damn, dangerous, fingers, getting stabby, hurting yourself, i wish i had the hand eye coordination that she does i couldn't even play the knife game just trying to hit opposite sides of my wrist, impressive, knife, man i love the knife game song it just makes it that much better, oh wow, sharp, skills, video, yikes