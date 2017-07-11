Woman's Insanely Fast Game Of Five-Finger Fillet

This is a video of The Samurider demonstrating her very impressive five-finger fillet skills (watch till the end -- she just gets faster and faster). Plus she sings the five-finger fillet song AND throws the knife into a board when she's finished. I'm going to be honest when I say I was nervous for her the whole time and couldn't help but instinctively rub the pencil lead still stuck in my ring finger from when I tried this as a kid.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees knife games are the best games besides games you make up and play with fireworks.