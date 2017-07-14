Woman Posing For Photo At Gallery Knocks Over $200,000 Of Art

This is some security camera footage from the 14th Factory art gallery in Los Angeles of a visitor posing for a photograph in a Simon Birch exhibit when she trips and knocks over an entire row of columns displaying art. The damages were estimated at around $200,000, or only $400 if you think Simon Birch's art is all shit and only feel sorry for the dented columns.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees there's no way those columns weren't purposefully set up like that for this exact thing to happen. I smell an insurance scam.