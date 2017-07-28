Who Are You And What Have You Done With Riley?: A Dog That Thinks It's A Carpet Shark

This is a short video of Riley the bug-eyed Boston Terrier, who's decided he's no longer a dog anymore, but a carpet shark. Man, that would be scary to see lurking around the living room floor on my way to the kitchen for a midnight snack. Or an 11PM snack. Or 1AM snack. Or a 2:30AM snack. *shrug* I've always been a late-night snacker. Usually spoonfuls of peanut butter or a couple pickle spears. Or four chocolate pudding packs. "Are you pregnant?" If I am I have been for half my life.

Keep going for two versions of the whole video in case one doesn't work.

Thanks to MSA, who wants a lapshark now.