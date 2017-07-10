What The Hell Was That?: An 8 Second Concert In Japan

July 10, 2017

8-second-concert.jpg

This is a video of Japanese rock band Golden Bomber performing their latest single in Tokyo.
The song, "Deatte 8-byo" ("8-Second Encounter") is eight seconds long, and that was the whole concert. Man, I would have been pissed if I paid good money to see that. Thankfully, the concert was free. The meet-and-greet wasn't though, but I did get all the band members to sign my tits, which I wrapped in cling wrap and I'm never going to wash. Not that I was going to anyways.

Keep going for the video, complete with fans going nuts.

Thanks to Barry, who agrees that was barely enough time to yell Free Bird.

