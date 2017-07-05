What Did You Expect?: Reporter Gets Puked On During Live Beer Chugging Competition

This is a video of Los Angeles KTLA5 reporter Wendy Burch getting puked on during a 'Drunk Iron Man' competition in Hermosa Beach. Apparently participants each run a mile on the beach, then paddle a mile in the ocean, then chug a six-pack of beer while their stomachs are really upset from all that physical activity. At first a female participant goes down an all fours to puke it out, then somebody projectile vomits from the right, nailing the guy being interviewed and Wendy as collateral damage. Getting puked on: it sucks. Still, you can't deliver important, hard hitting news stories like this without taking risks.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Adam and RN, who agree there's nothing more American than chugging a six-pack of domestic beer and puking on the beach.