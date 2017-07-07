Video Of Nirvana Recording A Music Video In An Empty RadioShack In 1988

July 7, 2017

nirvana-in-radioshack-1988.jpg

This is a 17 minute video of a relatively unheard of Nirvana in 1988 (at that time Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and drummer Dale Crover) recording a music video in an empty RadioShack in Aberdeen, Washington. Coincidentally, it is also a video of the most crowded I've ever seen a RadioShack in my life.

Keep going for the video, especially the repeated takes of Kurt jumping into the scene to start the song at the very beginning.

Thanks to David E, who informed me he once bought one of those plasma lamps from RadioShack in the late 80's. Really? I got both my plasma lamp AND lava lamp from Spencer's.

  • I wonder how many awesome songs wed have today if that ghoul hadnt killed him...

  • Edward

    Kinda crazy that the best TV's back in those days was what you see on the top shelf. So glad I was just a baby then and can now enjoy much of today's technology.

  • TheFunkyChicken

    Was lip synced only drums are live but this is great because of cobains rock jumps. Also the second song, paper cuts from bleach is awesome-listen to his vocals on the 3 choruses, the man had one of the best rock screams of all time (see also drain you on live and loud). And paper cuts is their only song to contain the word nirvana in the lyrics

  • jodyberry

    Before Dave Grohl??

  • steve holt

    Not certified fresh!

  • The_Wretched

    not listenable

  • Kazuka Roo

    oh, you mean raw vhs camcorder footage of a group playing in a small space with bad acoustics doesn't sound good? who would have thought?

    they add the real song over the video in post production. that's how music videos work. this isn't the video. this is them making the video. this isn't a concert.

  • Elak Swindell

    Yeah, can barely hear the lyrics, though it sounds a bit annoying.

  • sizzlepants

    It's almost like making a video is actual work and seeing it in progress does not at all reflect the final result.

    Kind of like eating a half prepared ingredient and then complaining that the meal won't be good.

