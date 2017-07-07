Video Of Nirvana Recording A Music Video In An Empty RadioShack In 1988

This is a 17 minute video of a relatively unheard of Nirvana in 1988 (at that time Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and drummer Dale Crover) recording a music video in an empty RadioShack in Aberdeen, Washington. Coincidentally, it is also a video of the most crowded I've ever seen a RadioShack in my life.

Keep going for the video, especially the repeated takes of Kurt jumping into the scene to start the song at the very beginning.

Thanks to David E, who informed me he once bought one of those plasma lamps from RadioShack in the late 80's. Really? I got both my plasma lamp AND lava lamp from Spencer's.