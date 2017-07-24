Video Of Humpback Whale Jumping Completely Out Of The Water

July 24, 2017

humpback-whale-jump.jpg

This is a video of a ~40 ton humpback whale completely breaching the surface and catching some air near scuba diver Craig Capehart's inflatable boat offshore of Mbotyi in Pondoland, Eastern Cape province, South Africa (formerly Transkei). I can't even imagine how much energy that takes, but I assume about the same as it takes me to get out of bed in the morning. I remember when I was in high school my mom would purposefully burn Toaster Strudels so the fire alarm would go off and I'd get up and get ready for school. I used to think they were all carbon flavored. Not even two icing packets can bring a burnt Toaster Strudel back from the dead.

Keep going for the video, which has a ton of other whale breaches after the main event.

Thanks to Jody, who would have jumped on and ridden that whale all the way to Atlantis.

Yeah, Maybe Don't Try Live Reporting In Front Of A Helicopter

Previous Story

Stranger Things 2 Gets A Trailer

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, dammit mother nature sometimes you are alright you know that?, having a great time, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spread my flippers and fly away, impressive, jumping, oh wow, under the sea, well that's something you don't see every day, whales
Previous Post
Next Post