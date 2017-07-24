Video Of Humpback Whale Jumping Completely Out Of The Water

This is a video of a ~40 ton humpback whale completely breaching the surface and catching some air near scuba diver Craig Capehart's inflatable boat offshore of Mbotyi in Pondoland, Eastern Cape province, South Africa (formerly Transkei). I can't even imagine how much energy that takes, but I assume about the same as it takes me to get out of bed in the morning. I remember when I was in high school my mom would purposefully burn Toaster Strudels so the fire alarm would go off and I'd get up and get ready for school. I used to think they were all carbon flavored. Not even two icing packets can bring a burnt Toaster Strudel back from the dead.

Keep going for the video, which has a ton of other whale breaches after the main event.

Thanks to Jody, who would have jumped on and ridden that whale all the way to Atlantis.