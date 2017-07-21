Video Of A Water Skier Solving A Rubik's Cube

This is a point-of-view video of juggler and magician Joey Fratelli solving a Rubik's Cube while water skiing. So, if you were wondering just how quickly this train of ours is approaching the end of the internet, the answer is we're already there. Gather your belongings and quickly exit the train in an unorderly fashion, pushing and screaming like you're the only person in the world who matters. And you know what? To me you are. "Awwww." We really love each other, don't we? "We sure do." Awesome, I want you to kill my roommate for me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees people's hobbies are getting out of control.