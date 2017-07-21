Video Of A Water Skier Solving A Rubik's Cube

July 21, 2017

rubiks-cube-while-water-skiing.jpg

This is a point-of-view video of juggler and magician Joey Fratelli solving a Rubik's Cube while water skiing. So, if you were wondering just how quickly this train of ours is approaching the end of the internet, the answer is we're already there. Gather your belongings and quickly exit the train in an unorderly fashion, pushing and screaming like you're the only person in the world who matters. And you know what? To me you are. "Awwww." We really love each other, don't we? "We sure do." Awesome, I want you to kill my roommate for me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees people's hobbies are getting out of control.

  • Jenness

    I think I'm most impressed with the fact that he didn't drop it with his one wet hand. Kind of got me wondering tho......

  • Irina Abramovich

    Neat post!!!!! I once solved the grand mystery to God and Existence and now ALL I see are triangles like on money and like GRAND RULER KITTEN'S EARS and also I can see God's colors like WHITE, GREEN, and BLUE! Happy day to you, Geekologie!!=)

    Irina, Irish luck to you today and Happy TGIF!=) Drink green beer to celebrate OUR Irish God.!!=)

    <3 Thomas

