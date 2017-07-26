Video Of A Rainbow From A Crane Reveals Full Circle

This is a video of a rainbow taken by crane operator working on a skyscraper in St Petersburg, Russia. As you can see, he managed to capture the full circumference. So where the hell's the leprechaun with the gold?

When you're standing on the ground looking up at a rainbow in the sky, the curvature of the Earth usually blocks its bottom half. But when viewed from a higher vantage point, like from a plane, or the top of a crane, rainbows are magically revealed to be a complete circle.

Wait -- so rainbows aren't actually bows? Then why do we call them that? I feel like my whole life has been a lie. And not just because I found out my parents don't know what day I was born, but now I'm starting to question everything they've ever told me. Does Christmas really only fall on leap years?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dougie, who still isn't convinced this wasn't all computer graphics.