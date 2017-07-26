Video Of A Rainbow From A Crane Reveals Full Circle

July 26, 2017

This is a video of a rainbow taken by crane operator working on a skyscraper in St Petersburg, Russia. As you can see, he managed to capture the full circumference. So where the hell's the leprechaun with the gold?

When you're standing on the ground looking up at a rainbow in the sky, the curvature of the Earth usually blocks its bottom half. But when viewed from a higher vantage point, like from a plane, or the top of a crane, rainbows are magically revealed to be a complete circle.

Wait -- so rainbows aren't actually bows? Then why do we call them that? I feel like my whole life has been a lie. And not just because I found out my parents don't know what day I was born, but now I'm starting to question everything they've ever told me. Does Christmas really only fall on leap years?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dougie, who still isn't convinced this wasn't all computer graphics.

  • Beard

    I had an argument with my older sister about whether or not rainbows are actually just circles. This was before the convenience of Google, Ask Jeeves, or Alta Vista.

    I was right, Jennifer.

  • Doog

    Dang, the Leprechauns are getting a lot more clever now a days. How do you find them at the end of the rainbow when it's a circle? Either way, I'm getting myself a pot of gold one way or another.

  • Meh

    But becoming a crane operator because of it nah.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    It's... it's beautiful!

