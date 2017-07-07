Video Of A Fighter Jet Flying Same Speed As High-Speed Train

July 7, 2017

high-speed-train-and-fighter-jet.jpg

This is a video of a Train à Grande Vitesse (TGV) in France keeping up with a fighter jet during the inaugural opening of a new train line. They're both traveling right around 200MPH. Of course the Dassault Rafale fighter jet could travel much faster (upwards of 1,188MPH), but what kind of inaugural celebration would that be? That would be like hiring a magician to perform at your birthday party, but he just drives through the yard and takes out your mailbox before speeding off. He didn't even offer to return my deposit.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jody, who would have engaged the afterburners and left that train in the dust and probably been reprimanded for not following orders.

  • Tyrone Watson

    wtf did any1 else see a ufo enter the shot at 00:20 and its gone by 00;24,bottom laft of the video shoot across to the right and out of shot!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Meh

    You know; at one point one should become atleast a little worried that the jet is not there to be enjoyed..

  • GeneralDisorder

    I was thinking stall speed would be of particular concern but it seems that aircraft can fly as slow as ~120 knots (that's around 138 mph).

  • The_Wretched

    operation uneven tracks - "Ready to take out target, over"
    "hold for order, repeat hold em."
    "ok chillin, over"
    "Cancel, repeat cancel, boss at nail salon, repeat nail salon"
    "righty ho, back to base, over"

