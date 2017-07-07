Video Of A Fighter Jet Flying Same Speed As High-Speed Train

This is a video of a Train à Grande Vitesse (TGV) in France keeping up with a fighter jet during the inaugural opening of a new train line. They're both traveling right around 200MPH. Of course the Dassault Rafale fighter jet could travel much faster (upwards of 1,188MPH), but what kind of inaugural celebration would that be? That would be like hiring a magician to perform at your birthday party, but he just drives through the yard and takes out your mailbox before speeding off. He didn't even offer to return my deposit.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jody, who would have engaged the afterburners and left that train in the dust and probably been reprimanded for not following orders.