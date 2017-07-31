UK Police Car Drifts Onto Scene To Break Up Fight

July 31, 2017

This is a video of a UK police officer drifting his police car onto the scene of a street fight outside a bar. I'm pretty sure they hit that building in the process. Still -- it's all about style points. "I thought it was all about protecting and serving." Well you were wrong. Besides, this is the UK police, they're different. They have so little crime they spend half their time practicing flair and training for how to make an entrance.

Keep going for the video while I practice drifting my Big Wheels in my parents' driveway.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees they should have jumped the car through a ring of fire first.

  • GeneralDisorder

    They must have gotten a report that someone made a joke about nazis... or perhaps someone made a fist and should be detained for posessing a weapon? Am a satirizing the UK correctly?

  • Malcolm Fried

    To protect and swerve*

  • Douchy McDouche

    The Fast and The Fookin' Wanka.

  • Guesticle

    too bad hes gonna get fired because this was posted ;)

  • GeneralDisorder

    You think it's a bad thing for reckless police to be punished? If this was in the US he'd be promoted for that.

  • Don't worry, mate, losing control of your car is fine, so long as you can step out and pretend it was all intentional.

    Walk it off, bro.

