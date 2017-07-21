Home Security Footage Of Tornado Winds Briefly Picking Up SUV

This is some home security footage from Kevin Karas's home in Hamburg, New York during a recent tornado. The winds were strong enough to pick up both his trailer and SUV briefly. Impressive, but I can toss cars around like that no problem. *cracks knuckles, prepares to put on Infinity Gauntlet* Behold -- ultimate power. "A latex glove you painted gold and decorated with plastic rhinestones?" Bend over and let's see how well the glue cured.

Keep going for two different versions of the video in case one doesn't work.

Home surveillance video captures car being lifted into the air as tornado touches down in Hamburg, New York. https://t.co/VXH50GuxwX pic.twitter.com/kkbjFmS9GL — ABC News (@ABC) July 21, 2017

Thanks to Jody, who's just happy to see a car finally fulfill it's dream of flying, if only briefly.