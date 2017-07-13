Too Much For Too Little: A $128,000 Minimalist Star Wars Chess Set

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise, this is the $128,000 minimalist Star Wars chess set handcrafted by the artisans at luxury French goods manufacturer S.T. Dupont. Listen: If I had $128,000 to spend on a chess game I wouldn't buy this, I'd hire real people to act it out and bludgeon each other to death with their weapons. I can only assume that's why God keeps me poor.

The round chess board is made of black obsidian with a polished and matte finish and the Empire and Rebellion pieces are rendition of iconic characters including Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca. The gold design elements on each piece evoke the signature looks of the characters to bring the universe to life.

The Empire pieces are made out of nephrite jade from British Columbia while the Rebellion pieces are crafted in natural rock crystal quartz. Each of the pieces is hand-carved and engraved with extreme attention to detail. The metal gold-plated rim of the checker board resembles the Death Star's exterior design. In addition to that, the drawer pulls on the board feature the symbols of the two sides.

For $128,000 I'd expect a real, functional holographic version of that chess game Chewie and R2-D2 play on the Millennium Falcon. "Dejarik." What? "Dejarik." Are you having a stroke? "No, that's the name of the game." Oh, I just thought it was called space chess. You learn something new every day! Today I learned I would not be very helpful if someone was having a stroke.

Thanks to Gabe09, who loses chess the graceful way: flipping the board and forcing your opponent to swallow a rook.