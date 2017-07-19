Timelapse Of Artist Covering Graffiti With An Aztec Inspired Mural

July 19, 2017

aztec-mural-coverup.jpg

This is a timelapse video of artist Rilke Guillen covering somebody's bubble tag with an impressive Aztec inspired mural. I though the process was pretty fascinating to watch. Also, I'm pretty sure that dog drank some paint at 1:48. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Health care professionals might tell you that you shouldn't do it, but they just don't want us unlocking the brain-enhancing effects of paint. It's actually a superfood. I've been drinking it for years, and look how smart I am. "You're one of the dumbest people I know." Sure, but you don't drink paint so you probably can't even tell which way is up. You're living in 2017, I'm living in 3017. "How is it?" Nothing but killer robots, I miss the 1990's.

Keep going for a shot of the finished product, this timelapse, as well as another Aztec timelapse mural by Rilke because it was on his Youtube channel and I figured why not, two for the price of zero.

aztec-mural-coverup-2.jpg

Thanks to Andrea, who informed me we could all use a little more ritual sacrifice in our lives. Wait, what? What are you doing with that dagger?

