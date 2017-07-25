Timelapse Of A Plastic Camera Dissolving In Acetone Fumes

This is a video from Youtube channel Amazing Timelapse of an old Konica camera dissolving in acetone fumes. It's not even in the juice, it's just hanging above it. Those fumes: they're powerful. No wonder they feel so good in my brain. Same goes for gasoline, unless you're my parents or doctor in which case I don't hang around gas stations anymore, I swear. "What did you just sniff?" Nothing. "Let me see that rag." It's not a rag, it's a tissue, I have boogers. "Let me see it anyways." No deal. "Wait -- is your nose bleeding?" No, it's probably just red spray paint. "What?" I mean yes it's bleeding the air is too dry here.

Keep going for the video while I go on a smelling tour of Home Depot.

