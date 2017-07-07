'Third Thumb' Prosthetic Adds An Additional Functional Thumb To Your Hand

July 7, 2017

third-thumb-prosthetic.jpg

This is a video demonstration of the 'Third Thumb' prosthetic designed by London's Royal College of Art grad student Dani Clode. The prosthetic attaches to your hand via a strap and is connected to a bracelet with a motor and battery that powers the movement. The gripping movement is actually controlled by a pressure sensor worn in the heel of your shoe, which is relayed to the bracelet via Bluetooth. I never thought I'd need another thumb, but now that I've watched this video I'm wondering how I've ever lived without at least three. Dani says the prosthetic was designed to "reimagine what we think of as a prosthetic -- something that adds capabilities, rather than just replacing those lost." And, presumably, confuse people as to which finger they're supposed to flip people off with now.

Keep going a video demonstration of the last thing your penis will ever feel before its ripped off and thrown into a ceiling fan.

Thanks to Bryon, who's adding TWO additional thumbs on each hand with the hopes he becomes the most requested masseuse at the massage parlor.

  • Dao

    Within 20 minutes of this prosthetic being available to the public, it'll be used in a porn video. Mark my words.

  • Meh

    And here am i still waiting on a full body cyborg future in my lifetime. This isn't what i was hoping for.

  • Jim Boothe

    Initially I thought a prosthetic prehensile tail would be better...and then I imagined such a tail worming its way into my poop chute to play speed bag with my prostate.

  • James Mcelroy

    so is the tail better, or way better?

  • Perpetual Pizza

    I can see this end up on iDubbbz's kickstarter crap.

  • steve holt

    "Ripped off and thrown into a ceiling fan" made me LOL so hard

  • GW is truly a criminally under-appreciated wordsmith!

  • n.g.

    So you can't use this while walking?

