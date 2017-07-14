The Original Ghostbusters Recut As A Horror Trailer

July 14, 2017

ghostbusters-horror-trailer.jpg

This is a video of the original Ghostbusters move edited into the trailer for a horror/slasher film. I did not find it as funny as the original. Still, I do like horror movies. As a matter of fact I've been on a horror movie kick the past week and haven't been able to sleep in six days. "Because you're scared?" What? No, because I've been taking a new experimental drug I've been working on that keeps you up. "What is it?" It doesn't have a name yet, it's experimental. "Well how do you take it?" In this little cup with just a splash of cream. "That's espresso." You wanna buttchug some with me or what?

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Darren, who wants to see The Conjuring reedited as a children's cartoon.

