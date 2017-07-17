The First Look At Parzival From Upcoming 'Ready Player One' Movie

July 17, 2017

ready-player-one-640.jpg

Note: You can go to Entertainment Weekly and save the copy they have there for a gigantic 4,864 x 3243 version in case you want to scour the pic for Easter eggs.

Okay, first of all, it's not actually Parzival, it's Wade Watts with his OASIS visor and haptic gloves on in what I assume is his hideout in the Stacks, which looks nothing like how I imagined it because that van is bigger and nicer than my apartment. Also, I thought Wade was supposed to be out of shape until he moves into his apartment and starts to exercise. This kid reminds me of that badass Lucas Barton from The Wizard with his bitchin' Power Glove. Basically everything is wrong and the movie is already ruined. I'm not even going to give it a chance. Did I do it right? Am I hating proper now? It doesn't make me feel very good.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees we basically all live our lives inside a social media OASIS already.

WTF Was That?: Ultra Trippy Rick And Morty Promo Vid

Previous Story

A Piece Of Every Rage Against The Machine Song, In Album Order, In 3 Minutes

Next Story

  • I've heard nothing but glowing recommendations for this book. Man, I really need to get me a copy.

  • Shegs

    I was hoping for the same thing, but it's barely a meh story wrapped around forced-in 80's references. The only thing enjoyable about this book is reminiscing about all those other properties you already love.

  • Bling Nye

    It's a fun, very easy ('young adult fiction') read, and chock full of 80's pop culture nostalgia; it really appeals to the 30-somethings that played and still play video games (and the real-life puzzle with clues in the book for a chance to win a DeLorian was pretty cool, if a bit gimmicky...). You may find yourself 3x a page saying, "I totally get that reference!"

    Unfortunately, his next book, Armada, was less substance and even more self-masturbatory 80's nostalgia references... It was disappointing to say the least.

  • Draco Basileus

    Was a decent book, but I couldn't wrap my head around the bits where Wade spends potentially thousands of hours playing games, watching movies, going to "school", etc. He's supposed to be a teenager in the book and the math never quite checked out with him being able to do all of these things within his lifespan.

    Still, it was a fun read and brought back some good memories of childhood.

  • Bling Nye

    "Thousands" is actually very plausible if you do nothing else and is still pretty attainable even with just moderate play... Say you start playing video games in 4th grade, and on through high school (about 7 years) and manage to play 2 hours a day on average (some days none, other days benders for 8 hours straight).

    2 hours / day x 365 days / year x 7 years = 5110 hours.

  • tim

    It wasn't just video games... He'd watch pretty much every movie and tv series at least once, and many of his favourites dozens of times more. Sure, he had quite the brain to recall so much information, but to me it seemed like an awful lot of eggs to put in one basket.

  • Geekologie

    what Bling said

  • Jason Christopher

    LOVED this book

  • Bling Nye

    ....yeah, think I'll wait for the VHS.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: books, cautiously optimistic, characters, dystopian futures, first look, hmm, i mean steven speilberg has to know what he's doing right there's no way he'd screw this up right, interesting, movies, ready player one, the future, virtual reality
Previous Post
Next Post