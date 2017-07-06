The Beastie Boys' Iconic 'Sabotage' Music Video Recreated With Clips Of Sesame Street Cast

July 6, 2017

sesame-street-beastie-boys-sabotage.jpg

Hot off the press out of the dimly lit editing bay of video editor Mylo The Cat (aka Adam Schleichkorn, previously) comes the cast of Sesame Street loosely reenacting the music video for the Beastie Boys' 1994 classic 'Sabotage' using clips from 'Follow That Bird'. Man, I love 'Sabotage'. Both the physical act AND the song. It's one of those songs I listen to when I need to get pumped to do something that requires a lot of energy, like stand up or walk to the bathroom. Survivor's 'Eye Of The Tiger' is also a goodie.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original because the music video remains one of the best ever made.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who I know planned it, which I can't stand.

