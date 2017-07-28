That's Nice, That's Safe: Backyard Scientist Builds A Molten Metal Squirtgun

July 28, 2017

molten-metal-squirtgun.jpg

This is a video of Backyard Scientist Kevin demonstrating his molten metal squirtgun (which looks suspiciously like a gun from Fallout). In this case, he shoots 170-230 °C (338-446 °F) molten pewter (aka Terminator juice) trying to melt various objects (the most interesting of which is probably the pewter pitcher at 4:10). Then when he runs out of pewter he uses ketchup and mustard to make a couple hotdogs. Then he turns the gun into a flamethrower and starts torching the dogs and his backyard. I don't know, you act like this was supposed to make sense.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around because it's ten minutes long and that's just not right.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees this guy is in the fast lane for mad scientist status by the time he graduates college.

Apple's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Siri Easter Egg

Previous Story

Who Are You And What Have You Done With Riley?: A Dog That Thinks It's A Carpet Shark

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: come on how could you not have a terminator toy to destroy?, come on just squirt a little in your mouth, dangerous, everybody needs a hobby, experimenting, fallout, gun, hurting yourself, magneto is into this, metal, pew pew, shooting things, super soaker, sure why not
Previous Post
Next Post