That's Nice, That's Safe: Backyard Scientist Builds A Molten Metal Squirtgun

This is a video of Backyard Scientist Kevin demonstrating his molten metal squirtgun (which looks suspiciously like a gun from Fallout). In this case, he shoots 170-230 °C (338-446 °F) molten pewter (aka Terminator juice) trying to melt various objects (the most interesting of which is probably the pewter pitcher at 4:10). Then when he runs out of pewter he uses ketchup and mustard to make a couple hotdogs. Then he turns the gun into a flamethrower and starts torching the dogs and his backyard. I don't know, you act like this was supposed to make sense.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around because it's ten minutes long and that's just not right.

