Thanks, Internet!: Guy With 'FREE METAL' Sign Performs Free Metal In His Front Yard

July 24, 2017

free-metal.jpg

This is a video of a guy with a 'FREE METAL' sign performing a free metal concert in his front yard. His sign: it was not a lie. The sign at the beer store on Saturday night? That was a lie, because it said open but they were closed. "It was 4AM." Then flip your sign when you leave, I was thirsty and they got my hopes up. "Nobody needs a beer at 4AM." I had just gotten off work! "And what work would that be?" Superheroing. "You broke a window with a brick and stole a 12-pack." The city owed me that beer.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees somebody knows how to spend a Saturday.

  • Jenness

    I for one think this is cool. If someone in my town did this I'd park the car, take the folding chairs out of the trunk, set them up, and then I'd take off my bra & throw it at him while shouting "Play some SKYNARDDDDD!!!"

    I really miss getting to play pretend. And being slutty. *cries*

  • You get what you pay for.

  • The_Wretched

    What's the red thing? A trump tie? a mini cape?

    anywhooo, he could do with some 'free metal' of his own. Maybe a bar and some disc shaped pieces for the ends of the bar. He could pick it up and put it down a few times in a number of modes. I'd suggest the deadlift, squat and bench press to start. Maybe a hang and clean or two.

  • Andyman7714

    He could mow his lawn, too.

Read More: because this is the internet, concert, everybody needs a hobby, free concert, metal, music, sign, sure why not, thanks internet!, the internet will provide, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god, well that was nice
